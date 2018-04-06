2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Yakubu fails in women’s weightlifting

Related News

Nigeria’s poor outing in the weightlifting event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, continued on Friday following Fatima Yakubu’s disappointing finish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Favour Agboro and Monica Uweh had failed to make a podium finish in the men and women weightlifting events on Thursday.

Competing in the women’s 53kg category, Yakubu got a verdict of “DNF” (Did not finish) and was not ranked among the 14 contestants in the final standings.

India’s Sanita Chanu Khumukcham won the gold medal with a lift of 192kg.

Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua won the silver medal after a lift of 182kg, while the bronze went to Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada who did 181kg.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games which got underway at Gold Coast in Australia with a colorful opening ceremony on Wednesday is expected to end on April 15. (NAN)