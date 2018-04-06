Commonwealth Games: Nigeria table tennis team qualify for third round

Nigerian table tennis player, Olajide Omotayo. m[Photo credit: ACLSports]

The Nigerian Table Tennis men’s team have qualified for the round of 16 after a 3-1 win over Malaysia.

The Malays were a good test for the Nigerian team, led again by Olajide Omotayo. Omatayo won his match against Chee Feng Leong 3-0 but it was a tough match.

The first set ended 13-11; the second went into a tiebreak, which the 22-year-old Nigerian won 15-13, before claiming the third set 11-7.

In the second game, Bode Abiodun beat Muhammad Ashraf Haiq. Muhamad Rizal 11-5, 11-7, and 13-11.

The Malaysians took the doubles match as Javen Choong combined with Leong to beat the Nigerian pair – Azeez Jamiu and Omotayo 11-4, 11-9, and 11-7.

The deciding fourth set was a seesaw affair between Jamiu and Rizal, which the Nigerian won 3-2. Jamiu won the first set 11-7 but Rizal took the second 11-9.

Jamiu then took the third 11-5 but Rizal came back to level the match in the fourth 11-7.

The fifth set saw a change in tactics by Jamiu as he started targeting Rizal’s short forehand and it paid dividends as he won a closely-fought set 11-8 to take the Nigerian team through to the round of 16.

In other news, Australia’s women’s relay team broke their own 4x100m freestyle relay world record.

Also, Gareth Evans, a weightlifter from Wales dominated and set records in the men’s 69kg event with a total lift of 299kg, ahead of Sri Lanka’s Indika C.d. Dissanayake Mudiyanselage, who won silver, and Malaysia’s Muhammad Erry Hidyat who took the bronze.

