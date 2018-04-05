Commonwealth Games: Omotayo leads Nigeria to 2nd round

Related News

Nigerian athletes have started participating in various sports at the Commonwealth Games

Weightlifting

Monica Uweh finished in the fifth position with a total lift of 154kg in the 48kg weight category. Uweh snatched 66kg at the second attempt and failed at 67kg. For the Clean and Jerk, she posted 90kg. India’s Chanu Mirabai won the event with a total lift of 196kg – a new Commonwealth Games record. She undertook six lifts from which she created six Commonwealth Games records.

In the men’s 62kg event, 18-year-old Favour Agboro also finished in the fifth position with a total lift of 268kg. He snatched 112kg and in the Clean and Jerk, lifted 156kg. Malaysia’s Muhamad Bidin won the gold with a total lift of 288kg.

Table Tennis

The table tennis team qualified for the second round in the men’s team event with a 3-0 rout of Belize. Olajide Omotayo, 22, and Bode Abiodun, 37, won their singles matches against Belize opponents while the pair of Azzez Jamiu and Omotayo combined for a victory in the doubles.

Omotayo beat Rohit Pagarani 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Abiodun beat Devesh Hukmani 11-5, 11-3, 11-2; and the pair of Jamiu and Omotayo wrapped up the 3-0 win by beating Terry Su and Hukmani 11-6, 11-4, 11-5.