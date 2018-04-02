Lagos Marathon secure new N500m deal

Related News

Resuscitating the marathon culture in Nigeria via the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is gradually paying off as more corporate bodies are keying in to lend their support.

The latest to join the Marathon train is Revolution Plus Property Development Company who are now the official Real Estate Partner for the fast-growing Lagos race.

Project Consultant for the Lagos Marathon, Bukola Olopade, disclosed that the company has signed a five-year deal which will run from the 2019 edition to 2023 edition worth N100 million per annum.

He said: “We at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon are delighted to welcome RevolutionPlus into the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon family. The company shares our vision and goal, which is to be a global leader in marathon and road races.”

Bamidele Onalaja, the Managing Director RevolutionPlus Property Development Company, said the company is highly delighted to join the marathon family.

“The phenomenal growth of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon within a short period is one of the reasons why we decided to partner with them. To have your course certified by AIMS , get an IAAF Bronze Label and have over a 100,000 starter at the third edition of your marathon including many foreign and local elites is not a small feat, very few marathons in the world that have this, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a global brand and we want to identify with”.

Already, Olopade has assured that RevolutionPlus will have a chat with media later in April to shed more light on their sponsorship package for the Lagos Marathon which will rub off on the athletes and others.