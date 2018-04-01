Anthony Joshua wins new title after beating Parker

Related News

Nigeria-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, secured a hard-earned victory over Joseph Parker on Saturday night.

Joshua who is noted for knocking out all his previous opponents could not do the same at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff where as much as 75,000 boxing fans were on hand to watch Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout.

Parker fought a tactical fight all the way through, while Joshua applied pressure.

Neither fighter landed a lot of clean shots but Joshua did more.

Though he could not get the knockout, Joshua was rated superior by the three judges; scoring 118-110, 118-110, 119-109.

With this latest win, Joshua has added the WBO title to his WBA/IBF titles and he is a step closer to becoming the undisputed Heavy Weight champion of the world.

It is expected that Joshua will next be gunning for a fight against WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, before the end of 2018.