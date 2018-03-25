Okagbare starts season with new record

Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor

Top Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, has started the season with a bang.

She ran an impressive 22.04 seconds in her 200m race at the Wes Kittley Invitational Track & Field Meet at Abilene Christian University on Saturday.

If ratified, Okagbare’s winning time will become the new African Record in the Women’s 200m event.

The 200m African Women’s record is hitherto held by another Nigerian, Mary Onyali, who ran a time of 22.07 in 1996 at a Meet held at Weltklasse Zürich.

Already, Okagbare’s hubby, Igho Otegheri, an ex-footballer, is in a celebratory mood as he is elated with the heroics of his spouse few days to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: “Woah! what a glorious day……plz join me to celebrate this amazing woman, the queen of my heart as she powered on a blistering 22.04 today in the women’s 200m in Abilene Texas, a new African record…What a perfect way to start the season, I am sooo proud of you honey…. God is indeed grateful and his praises will never cease from my lips… This great feat was achieved because you re God, and there is nothing too hard for you to do, the Lord that has started this good work in your life will surely perfect it in Jesus name… Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Your best is yet to come… Congratulations once again # queen B#Queen of my heart# My priceless 😍😍😍😍😍#”

Okagbare won the sprint double at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

She would be expected to do same at the Gold Coast in Australia as she is top on the list of 37 athletes to represent Nigeria in the Track and Field events.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to April 15.

