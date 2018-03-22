Chess to go on Nigeria tour

Related News

The game of Chess is one that makes you think presently, but most importantly about the future.

In line with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) system devised for the education sector, the game requires deep analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

To increase the knowledge and to develop budding Nigerian talents in the game, a private initiative, “Chess Pro Tour”, developed by Fiji Ventures was revealed on Wednesday, March 21, in Lagos.

Joachim Idada, Fiji Ventures CEO said the initiative would introduce “professionalism into chess” in Nigeria.

Idada added: “Chess is life and it is a dream come true to be introducing professionalism into chess again. The chess tour will give Nigerian youths the opportunity to play the game, learn and also earn something for a living. The theme for the tour is “Changing lives”.

Also on Wednesday, Fijiventures signed an MOU with Orchid Hotels – the official venue partner of the tour, while the event calendar was also unveiled.

Jonathan Ordega, Chairman Orchid Hotels, said more support and engagement with sports like chess has the infinite potential to develop the country.

“Chess is one game I love a lot because it teaches you about the reality of life.”

“When it appears you are winning watch your back, so as a nation we must embrace what will develop our capacity to compete favourably with other nations.”

Ordega continued: “It is quite unfortunate that in Africa we spend so much money on dance and music but we need to realize that the world is going STEM which is part of the values embedded in the game of Chess”.

Interested enthusiasts can register at www.protour-ng.com, for four categories of the tour – the Players Championship, Masters’ Series, Grand Slam and the Premier League.

Arrangements have also been put in place for live streaming the tour on Facebook and YouTube.

Prize monies worth N2.5 million will be won on the tour scheduled to start on March 30 and will run till December 16, 2018.