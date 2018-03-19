Del Potro stops Federer at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 17: Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic of Canada during the semifinal match on Day 13 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 17, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Juan Martin Del Potro became the first man to beat Roger Federer in 2018. In the process, he became the first Argentine to win at Indian Wells, his first Masters 1000 triumph.

World No.1, Federer was on a 17-match winning streak that has seen him win the Australian Open but he was stopped in the final from clinching a sixth Indian Wells title in three sets.

Del Potro won the first set 6-4, lost the second in a tiebreak before triumphing in the third via a tiebreak. The win would ensure Del Potro climbs into the top 10 when the next rankings are released.

