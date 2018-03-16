UEFA competitions: Just two Nigerians left in Europe

Related News

The draws for the quarterfinal pairing in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League will be conducted in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday at the UEFA headquarters and in the 16 clubs left in both competitions are just two Nigerian players.

Ahmed Musa just returned to CSKA Moscow on loan from Leicester City while Alex Iwobi plays his football at Arsenal. Both clubs will compete in the Europa League.

Musa was instrumental to CSKA qualifying for the quarter-final as he scored in the 3-2 surprise victory over Lyon after losing the first leg at home 1-0.

The winger or second forward scored on the hour to give CSKA a 2-1 lead while Pontus Wernbloom scored the Russian team’s third. Mariano Diaz scored for the French side with 19 minutes left on the clock but despite four added minutes, CSKA held on to book their ticket to the last eight.

Champions League Nigeria Players Europa League Nigeria Players AS Roma Nil Arsenal Alex Iwobi Barcelona Nil Atletico Madrid Nil Bayern Munich Nil CSKA Moscow Ahmed Musa Juventus Nil Olympique Marseille Nil Liverpool Nil RB Leipzig Nil Manchester City Nil Salzburg Nil Real Madrid Nil SS Lazio Nil Sevilla Nil Sporting Lisbon Nil Total Nil Total Two

Iwobi was an unused substitute when Arsenal confirmed their passage with a 3-1 second leg win over AC Milan. They won the first leg 2-0 to qualify 5-2 on aggregate.

In the Champions League, the last surviving Nigerian, Victor Moses lost out with Chelsea to Barcelona 4-1 on aggregate. He played all 90 minutes in the first leg and lasted 67 minutes in the second leg.