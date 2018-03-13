Former Golden Eaglets striker joins Swedish Club

Related News

A former Golden Eaglets striker, Samson Abbah, has signed a six months deal with a Swedish club, Vaxjo United.

Abbah scored four goals in six test games at the club and has now been rewarded with a contract until the end of the season.

Abbah joins Vaxjo United from Achievas Football Academy in Lagos and the 18-year-old striker will wear the No.32 jersey.

The striker was a member of the 2017 Golden Eaglet team that failed to qualify for the CAF African U-17 tournament in Gabon after they lost to Niger on a 1-1 goals aggregate.

He has since resumed training with the first team according to a statement on the club’s official website.

“Abbah has joined us till the end of the season and we are confident of his talent,” the club statement read.