Ondo Govt. fires Sunshine Stars Coach

Related News

The Ondo State Government on Tuesday sacked the Head Coach of Sunshine Stars, Duke Udi with immediate effect and asked the former Coach of the team, Henry Abiodun, to take over.

The state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, made this known on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Mr. Abiodun was the Technical Director of the team before his appointment.

Mr. Yusuf-Ogunleye said his ministry took the decision following letters received from the Ondo State Football Agency over the act of insubordination and gross misconduct by Mr. Udi.

The commissioner noted that the Management Board of the club and the ministry decided to part ways with the coach after a joint meeting.

Mr. Yusuf-Ogunleye said the duo also agreed that Mr. Abiodun should take over the management of the team until further notice.

The former Sunshine FC head coach is a CAF Licence C category coach.

Sunshine Stars are 17th on the NPFL table with 13 points from 12 matches.

The club will play Yobe Deserts on Sunday in Akure.

(NAN)