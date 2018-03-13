Confirmed! Woods is great for golf

Related News

We cannot count how many comebacks he has had since 2013 but Tiger Woods continues to be a great allure for golf audiences. The former world No.1 missed out on a first title since 2013 by one shot after he forced a playoff against Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

Woods ended the tournament tied for second place but that did not stop people flocking back to watch the 14-time majors’ winner – live and on television.

The NBC Group revealed that “the final round of the Valspar Championship earned a 5.11 overnight rating, up 190 per cent over the previous year and the highest-rated PGA Tour broadcast since Woods won The Players Championship in 2013.”

” I didn’t feel that sharp with my iron game. I played very conservatively into the greens because I wasn’t as sharp as yesterday,” Woods told the NBC after the tournament.

“I keep getting just a little bit better and a little bit sharper.

“Today wasn’t quite as sharp as I would like to have had it but I had a good chance at winning this tournament. A couple of putts here and there and it could have been a different story,” Woods added.

Woods has undergone numerous back and elbow surgeries with many postulating we had seen the last of the golf great but he has come roaring back at 42.

Though the roar was absent at the end on Sunday, Tiger was in his favourite red and black ensemble and smiling once again. The Tiger Woods we used to know may have just snuck back in!