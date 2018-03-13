Confirmed! Woods is great for golf

Tiger Woods
Photo: Los Angeles Times

We cannot count how many comebacks he has had since 2013 but Tiger Woods continues to be a great allure for golf audiences. The former world No.1 missed out on a first title since 2013 by one shot after he forced a playoff against Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

Woods ended the tournament tied for second place but that did not stop people flocking back to watch the 14-time majors’ winner – live and on television.

The NBC Group revealed that “the final round of the Valspar Championship earned a 5.11 overnight rating, up 190 per cent over the previous year and the highest-rated PGA Tour broadcast since Woods won The Players Championship in 2013.”

” I didn’t feel that sharp with my iron game. I played very conservatively into the greens because I wasn’t as sharp as yesterday,” Woods told the NBC after the tournament.

“I keep getting just a little bit better and a little bit sharper.

“Today wasn’t quite as sharp as I would like to have had it but I had a good chance at winning this tournament. A couple of putts here and there and it could have been a different story,” Woods added.

Woods has undergone numerous back and elbow surgeries with many postulating we had seen the last of the golf great but he has come roaring back at 42.

Though the roar was absent at the end on Sunday, Tiger was in his favourite red and black ensemble and smiling once again. The Tiger Woods we used to know may have just snuck back in!

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.