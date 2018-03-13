Russia: British threats to boycott World Cup hurt ties, sport

England National Team

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday that British threats to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup would damage ties with Moscow and hurt world sport, Interfax news agency reported.

The British government it would respond decisively to any Russian government’s involvement in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England.

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier on Monday it was “highly likely” that Moscow was responsible for the attack.

Some British officials have suggested boycotting the Russia-hosted World Cup later this year in response.

“We want to emphasise once again: such provocative statements, which fan anti-Russian hysteria, only complicate relations between our countries and are blow to world sport,” Interfax quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

(Reuters/NAN)

