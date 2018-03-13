Venus defeats Serena at Indian Wells

Related News

The last time Venus Williams beat her younger sister, Serena, was at the semifinal of the Canadian Open in 2014 but on Tuesday morning, Venus got her 12th win over Serena at the round of 32 at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

It was a straight sets victory of 6-3 6-4 over the new mother. Serena said afterward that she was disappointed even though it was just her third official match since her comeback.

“I haven’t played in over a year. Losing is definitely not less disappointing. I wish it were, but it’s not. But then again, I wish it wasn’t. Then I wouldn’t be who I am.

“So I just have a long way to go, and I’m looking forward to the journey.”

The first set was on serve until the sixth game when Venus broke to take a 4-2 lead. She then served to love in the ninth game to take the set. Serena recorded 17 unforced errors in the first set as she sought to iron out the glitches on her return of serve.

After her victory, Venus applauded her sister’s grit though she was rusty. “Serena’s level is super high and it was very difficult to close out the match, just getting one ball back.

“I think just I have played more matches in the last year. Even though I haven’t even played that much this year, the matches in the last year count.”

Venus is currently ranked eighth in the world while Serena will get a ranking at the beginning of April.