Serena Williams returns with a win at Indian Wells

File photo of Serena after she won her 23rd Grand Slam title [Photo credit: mirror.co.uk]

A former world No.1, Serena Williams, made her comeback to the WTA tour on Thursday with straight sets win over World No.53 Zarina Diyas, six months after giving birth.

It was her first official match since she won the 2017 Australian Open when she was already six weeks pregnant.

It took her one hour and 33 minutes to record a first win as she starts her quest to regain her top position in women tennis.

Afterward, she revealed in a post-match interview that her comeback has not been easy at all. “It was incredible. It’s been over a year and a kid later – and I get to go home now to her!

“It definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve played [Diyas] several times before and we always have a couple of tight sets. I’m a little rusty, but it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here on this journey doing the best I can.”

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time with 23 Grand Slam titles and 72 WTA titles to her name.

She added, “I surprised myself with some of the errors but right now, for this particular tournament, I’m really just trying to take it easy and not put too much stress or pressure or expectation on myself. And this is really one of the few times when I’ve been able to do that.

“I went in knowing I’m not going to be where I want to be in the first few matches. It takes time to get back.”

She next faces No.29 seed Kiki Bertens as she bids to become the first player ever to lift the Indian Wells trophy three times.

