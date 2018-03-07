Gymnastics coach leaves Nigeria for Ethiopia

Related News

Tony Asuquo, an International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) certified coach, on Wednesday in Abuja said he joined an Ethiopian club because he was sure his country Nigeria does not respect him.

Mr. Asuquo, who is on a six-month contract with the Ethiopian gymnastics club, said he opted for the East African side because he felt unappreciated by his country.

“I am not comfortable with events happening in the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) where I am a board member,’’ Mr. Asuquo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The aesthetics and aerobic gymnastics expert said he had just finished the medical session with the club and would be on a six-month renewable contract from August this year.

“It is just a pity that my efforts and wealth of experience are not appreciated in Nigeria, but I prefer to work for Nigeria.”

Mr. Asuquo did not disclose the name of his new club “owing to personal reasons.”

