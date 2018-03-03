Chinedu Obasi joins Bolton Wanderers

Related News

After a successful trial in the past few days, Nigerian striker, Chinedu Obasi, has been signed on by an English club, Bolton Wanderers.

As stated by the Championship side, Obasi has been signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“Bolton Wanderers are pleased to confirm the signing of Chinedu Obasi on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance,” the club wrote on their website.

Before this new move to England, the 31-year-old Nigerian striker was last on the books of Swedish side AIK.

Obasi was a member of the Nigerian side that finished third at the 2010 African Cup of Nations before suffering a group-stage exit at the World Cup later that year.

He also won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Obasi, who started his professional career with Norwegian side Lyn in 2005, has played for a handful of clubs in Germany as well as in China.

Bolton presently have another Nigerian, Sammy Ameobi, on their books and the heroics of Austin Okocha for the Trotters is still well remembered.