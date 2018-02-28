Davis Cup to morph into 18-team Tennis World Cup

Related News

It is very appropriate that a footballer, Gerard Pique, be involved in helping the Davis Cup turn into tennis World Cup [they already call it that on their website] with all the paraphernalia of the FIFA World Cup.

The International Tennis Federation [ITF] on Monday announced on their website the, “plans for a 25-year, $3 billion partnership with investment group Kosmos that will transform Davis Cup by BNP Paribas and generate substantial revenues for global tennis development.”

The investment group, Kosmos, was founded by Pique, who plays for Barcelona and the Spain national team. But the proposal to the ITF is backed by the Chairman and CEO of Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani, who are also sponsors of the Barcelona football team.

The release further read: The ITF Board of Directors unanimously endorsed a proposal to create a major new annual season-ending World Cup of Tennis Finals that will crown the Davis Cup champions.

“Featuring 18 nations and played over one week in a world-class location in November, the event will be staged by Kosmos in partnership with the ITF,” the release added.

The matches will be composed of two singles matches over three sets and a doubles rubber. Dwight F Davis founded the Davis Cup in 1900 and France are the defending champions.