IGP promotes Corporal for outstanding performance at Police Games

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has promoted a police woman, Dimejesie Nkechi, from the rank of corporal to Sergeant for her outstanding performance at the just concluded Nigeria Police Games in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The IGP gave the reward on Monday in Abuja, when the police woman presented the five gold medals she won at the annual sporting fiesta.

Nkechi had won other medals in 2013, 2016 and 2018, all during police tournaments.

Mr. Idris described sports as a “veritable tool for national cohesion,” adding that his administration would support its development by promoting police athletes who excelled in national events.

He commended the athlete for making the police proud and assured that the police would do all its best to boost athletes’ morale.

Responding, Nkechi said the promotion had boosted her morale and pledged to redouble her efforts in winning more laurels in the upcoming All Africa Games.

Also, the IGP received another athlete, Chizoba Ejika, who won Miss Intercontinental Africa in January in Egypt.

He said during a courtesy visit by Chizoba that her victory was due to the police uniform she used in participating in the event.

She said 72 other countries participated in the event.

The IGP commended her for boosting the image of the police at the championship.

