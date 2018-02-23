Commonwealth Games: AFN Picks Okagbare, 36 others

Related News

Though not much has been heard from sprints star, Blessing Okagbare, this athletics season, she is top on the list of 37 athletes selected by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The AFN on Thursday evening reeled out the list of 37 athletes (20 female and 17 male) and four coaches that they are banking on to do the country proud at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Aside Okagbare who won a sprint double in the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, some of the notable female names on the list released by the AFN on Thursday include Tobi Amusan, Fadekemi Olude and Patience George among others.

For the male athletes, rave of the moment Bamidele Emmanuel is top on the list which also has the likes of Egwero Ogho-Oghene, Mozia Stephen and Samson Nathaniel among others.

One big omission from the list is the country’s national 100m champion, Seye Ogunlewe, who PREMIUM TIMES gathered did not complete the national trials recently held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Before now, the AFN Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES has expressed optimism that Nigeria will do well with the crop of athletes that would be selected to represent her at the Commonwealth Games that would take place from Apr 4 to 25.