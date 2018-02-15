National Sports Festival: Cross River loses hosting right

Related News

The 19th National Sports Festival has been officially withdrawn from Cross River state.

According to a press statement signed by Nneka Anibeze, a spokesperson to the Sports Minster, Solomon Dalung, the decision was taken at the National Council on Sports meeting which ended on Thursday at the General Hassan Katsina House, Kaduna.

The statement said having postponed the 19th National Sports Festival for six years, the Council resolved that the continued delay of the hosting of the Festival was detrimental to the growth of Sports.

It therefore withdrew the hosting rights from Cross River State while the Federal government will hold the 2018 edition in Abuja in November.

The last edition of the National Sports Festival which ordinarily should be a biennial event was held in Lagos in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Council also approved the reduction of the age of athletes eligible to participate in the National Youth Games and adopted 15 years as upper limit of age for participants.

It was agreed that overaged athletes, their erring coaches and states will be disqualified and fined the sum of N250,000 per disqualified athlete.