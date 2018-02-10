Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships

Related News

Team Nigeria has won 46 medals at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships holding at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civil Centre, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medals comprise 16 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

As at the time of this report many events are still ongoing and Nigeria’s medals chances are still high.

The championships will end February 11.

Daniel Igali, the president, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) told NAN that the country’s representatives had been impressive.

Mr. Igali said that he was particularly impressed by the skills exhibited by the Cadet Team.

“Over the years, we didn’t have a cadet team and I’m glad we have now and they are pulling their weights.

“We are not there yet but it’s a gradual process and we are on the right path to get it right eventually.

“When I started wrestling then, there was nothing like cadet team. I started wrestling at age 16 and it was straight to the senior team.

“”This is a good development because it provides an avenue to catch them young and groom them well to fully maximize their potential.”

NAN reports that Sunmisola Balogun is the only Nigerian athlete who has so far qualified for the Youth Olympic Games from the championship

No fewer than 90 wrestlers which comprising both males and females are representing Nigeria at the competition.

Some of the countries participating in the championship apart from the host Nigeria are Liberia, Egypt, Guinea Bissau,Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Namibia, Kenya, Burundi, Cameron and Ivory Coast.

Others are Senegal, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Madagascar, and Senegal.

(NAN)