Kenyan runner emerges new champion at Lagos city marathon

Abraham Kiprotich, the Kenyan-born French runner that won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon presented with a trophy by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

Kenyan-born French runner, Abraham Kiprotich, has emerged as the new champion at the third edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

KIiptroch finished ahead of the over 80,000 runners from across the world as he posted a new course record of 2:13:04secs

The Kenya duo of Kibos Roony and Bitok Benjamin finished in second and third place respectively with a time of 2.13.26 and 2:13:29 respectively

In the female category, it was an-all Ethiopia show as they claimed the first, second and third positions.

In the Nigeria category, Iliya Pam kept his promise to successfully defend his title as he finished ahead of his compatriots in a time of 2.40.16.

Sharabutu Philibus was the second Nigerian to cross the finish line while Williams Keffas made the podium in third place with a time of 2:58:16

In the newly introduced 10km race, Akusho Rose won the female category with a time of 36:17: 70 while Faustina Oguh and Onah Sale came second and third respectively.

In the male category, although Adamu Shehu Muazu finished ahead of all the others, he was disqualified and Sadjo Ishmael was declared as the winner with a time of 30: 56:01.

Stephen Daylop and Gorgum Loka were second and third respectively.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.