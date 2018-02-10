Kenyan runner emerges new champion at Lagos city marathon

Related News

Kenyan-born French runner, Abraham Kiprotich, has emerged as the new champion at the third edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

KIiptroch finished ahead of the over 80,000 runners from across the world as he posted a new course record of 2:13:04secs

The Kenya duo of Kibos Roony and Bitok Benjamin finished in second and third place respectively with a time of 2.13.26 and 2:13:29 respectively

In the female category, it was an-all Ethiopia show as they claimed the first, second and third positions.

In the Nigeria category, Iliya Pam kept his promise to successfully defend his title as he finished ahead of his compatriots in a time of 2.40.16.

Sharabutu Philibus was the second Nigerian to cross the finish line while Williams Keffas made the podium in third place with a time of 2:58:16

In the newly introduced 10km race, Akusho Rose won the female category with a time of 36:17: 70 while Faustina Oguh and Onah Sale came second and third respectively.

In the male category, although Adamu Shehu Muazu finished ahead of all the others, he was disqualified and Sadjo Ishmael was declared as the winner with a time of 30: 56:01.

Stephen Daylop and Gorgum Loka were second and third respectively.