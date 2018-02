Winter Olympics: Nigerian athletes start competing next week (Details)

Related News

Nigeria’s flag was raised high on Friday in PyeongChang, South Korea, as the 2018 Winter Olympics officially kicked off.

The Nigerian team in Korea is made up of four women – Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga, and Seun Adigun will compete in the Bobsled event while Simi Adeagbo will compete in the Skeleton event.

Adeagbo goes first in the Skeleton event, which starts on February 12 at 1:35 p.m. and the medals presentation is scheduled for Saturday, February 17.

The Bobsled team gets into action on February 17, with their medals ceremony scheduled for February 21.

The Games is to be known as that of ‘Peace’, greatly encapsulated by the joint march by North and South Korean athletes and the participation from tropical countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Tonga, and Jamaica; who are all part of the 91 countries represented.

Nigerian schedule

February 12

1:35 Women Official Training Heat 1 [Skeleton]

2:25 Women Official Training Heat 2

February 13

4:50 Women Official Training Heat 3

5:40 Women Official Training Heat 4

February 14

4:50 Women Official Training Heat 5

5:40 Women Official Training Heat 6

February 16

12:20 Women Heat 1

1:20 Women Heat 2

February 17

12:20 Women Heat 3

1:30 Women Heat 4 – Medals Presentation [Skeleton]

2:00 Women Official Training Heat 1 [Bobsled]

2:50 Women Official Training Heat 2

February 18

2:00 Women Official Training Heat 3

2:50 Women Official Training Heat 4

February 19

2:00 Women Official Training Heat 5

2:50 Women Official Training Heat 6

February 20

12:50 Women Heat 1

1:55 Women Heat 2

February 21

12:40 Women Heat 3

1:50 Women Heat 4 – Medals Presentation

Nigerians can watch the action on SuperSport and the Kwese Sports Website.