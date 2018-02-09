Winter Olympics: Arbitration Court dismisses 47 appeals from Russian athletes, coaches

The Olympic Rings stand in front of the flags of Nations in the Olympic Park in Sochi.. Picture date: Monday February 3, 2014. See PA story OLYMPICS Sochi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday that it had dismissed 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which opens later in the day.

The Russians had appealed their exclusion from the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the doping scandal from the 2014 Sochi Games.

“In its decisions, the CAS arbitrators have considered that the process created by the IOC to establish an invitation list of Russian athletes to compete as Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) could not be described as a sanction but rather as an eligibility decision,’’ it said in a statement.

The IOC in December banned Russia from the Games over doping in the country that included massive manipulation of doping samples at the Sochi Olympics and more than 1,000 athletes across several sports.

It invited 169 carefully screened Russian athletes to compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag. It had also suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

“Although the ROC was suspended, the IOC nevertheless chose to offer individual athletes the opportunity to participate in the winter Games under prescribed conditions.

“The conditions were processes designed to balance the IOC’s interest in the global fight against doping and the interests of individual athletes from Russia.’’

The Games begin later on Friday to end February 25.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.