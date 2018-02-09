Bickering Cavs blown apart in NBA

Related News

LeBron James was supposed to be the trade but in the end, the Cleveland Cavaliers management decided James would still be their base by trading away six players.

The greatest surprise was that recently acquired Isaiah Thomas was sent back to Lakers with Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. moving in the opposite direction.

Iman Shumpert also gave way, sent to Sacramento in return for desired point guard George Hill.

Channing Frye, Jae Crowder, and maverick Derrick Rose were the rest to be sent packing to reduce Cavaliers’ wage bill – the second highest behind Golden State Warriors.

Chris Fedor, who writes for Cleveland.com now, believes the 2017 NBA finalists have secured more help for James in areas where they had ceased to compete.

“The oft-criticised old, tired roster that lacked athleticism to compete with other title contenders, one that got decimated in transition nightly, now boasts unique size, youth, athleticism, length, and versatility.

“The Cavs can switch 1-4 again, something that wasn’t possible with the diminutive Thomas.

“The Cavs also added two outside threats (Hood and Hill) shooting better than 38 per cent from beyond the arc, both of whom are comfortable without the ball in their hands, able to complement James and give him the floor spacing he covets.”

It has been rumoured all year that Golden State are preparing a place for James, but now it remains to be seen if he will stay and create another dominant team with these new blood.