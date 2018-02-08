Ex-NFF spokesperson Austin Mgbolu is dead

Related News

Few weeks after the death of a former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Deji Tinubu, the football family has lost another patriot, Austin Mgbolu.

Mr. Mgbolu was a former spokesperson for the NFF.

Mr. Mgbolu, who served as public relations officer of then NFA between 1993 and 2001 reportedly died from complications from an earlier surgery.

“This is very sad. I pray that God Almighty will protect the family and loved ones he has left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this big loss.

“He was a thorough professional who did his job to the best of his ability and even as an analyst on television, he was forthright and provided wise counsel for the advancement of the Nigeria game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said in a press statement.

Nicknamed ‘Booster’ for his magnanimity and encouragement of younger professionals, Mgbolu served with four administrations in the NFF.

He worked with late Sampson Emeka Omeruah, Abdulmumuni Aminu and Anthony Kojo Williams, and briefly with the board of Dominic Oneya, who came into office when Williams was impeached in 2000.