FIBA Women’s World Cup: D’Tigress to face Turkey, Argentina

The Nigeria national Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress, now know who their opponents will be at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018.

D’Tigress, who are the reigning African Champions, are in Group B along with Australia, Turkey, and Argentina.

After conquering Africa in style in Bamako in 2017, the Nigerian Ladies will hope to cause a stir at the global stage later this year.

In the other outcomes from the draw ceremony conducted on Tuesday, Korea, Greece, Canada and France will be in Group A.

In Group C, Japan, Puerto Rico, Belgium and hosts Spain will be battling it out.

The final Group D has Olympic Champions, USA as well as the trio of Senegal, China, and Latvia.

The Women’s Basketball World Cup will take place from September 22 to 30.

On Monday, the official logo and branding identity of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 was unveiled in San Cristobál de la Laguna, Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.