London to host inaugural eight-nation Athletics World Cup

A new World Cup event, featuring eight of top athletics nations is to take place in London this year, British Athletics said on Monday.

Britain and the U.S. are to take part along with South Africa, Poland, France, China, Germany and Jamaica in the inaugural competition, scheduled for July 14 to July-15.

The President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, said in a statement that the prospect of the competition was exciting.

“This is one of the exciting innovative events we are seeing in our sport and our thanks go to British Athletics and the Mayor of London for creating it and hosting it.

“We have eight lanes, eight top nations, eight teams and a host of world-class athletes lining up in each event to win the trophy and prize pot.

“This will be a fast-paced and exhilarating experience for athletes and fans.”

He said that one male and one female athlete from every nation would be selected for each track and field event, with the total prize pot set at $2 million over two evening sessions at the London Stadium.

(Reuters/NAN)