Tribunal overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the Olympic doping bans on 28 Russian athletes.

It has also reinstated their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

A statement by CAS on Thursday said the bans were overturned and the results reinstated after appeals by the athletes were upheld by the tribunal on Thursday.

The statement said CAS had found insufficient evidence that the 28 athletes banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), were guilty of anti-doping violations in Sochi.

“With respect to these 28 athletes, the appeals are upheld, the sanctions annulled and their individual results achieved in Sochi 2014 are reinstated,” said the Lausanne-based tribunal.

About 11 other athletes were confirmed by CAS to have committed doping violations. However, CAS reduced their lifetime Olympic bans.

They are now only banned from participating in this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The IOC also banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month as a result of its “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered the government to organise a sports competition for Russian athletes banned from the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang over a doping scandal.

His spokesperson said on Wednesday that winning athletes would receive compensation equal to what Moscow normally awards Olympic medalists.

(NAN/Reuters)