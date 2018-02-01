Chan 2018: Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over Sudan victory

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Sudan in the semi-final of the 2018 Championship of African Nations, CHAN, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Nigerian team beat their Sudanese opponents one nil and will now face host nation Morocco in the Final on Sunday.

Morocco had qualified for the final earlier in the day after they beat Libya 3-1.

Mr. Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina late on Wednesday said he joins “millions of football loving Nigerians in celebrating the spectacular performance of the team which qualified them for the final on Sunday with Morocco”.

The statement said, ”having keenly followed the team’s progress throughout the tournament with delight, the President commends their ‘hardwork, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit, which are truly worthy of emulation.”’

President Buhari urged the players and the coaching crew to remain focused and determined as they go for Gold in the final match on Sunday.

The President assured them of the unflinching support, goodwill and prayers of the Federal Government and all Nigerians as they soar to victory.