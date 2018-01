Related News

World No.2 and record Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer, is through to the 2018 Australian Open final after Hyeon Chung retired in the second set of their semifinal match.

Federer was leading 6-1 5-2 when the South Korean dark horse retired.

The 36-year-old Federer will play Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final as he bids to win his sixth title in Melbourne and 20th Grand Slam title.

