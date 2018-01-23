Nadal withdraws as Cilic makes semis

Related News

World No.1 men tennis player, Rafael Nadal, is not going to be adding to his 16 Grand Slams title – at least at the 2018 Australian Open after he retired in the fifth set against Marin Cilic.

Nadal won the first set 6-3 but Cilic, the sixth seed in Australia fought back to level with a 6-3 win.

The third set went to a tie-break which Nadal won 7-5.

Nadal then took an injury time-out in the fourth with Cilic in the driving seat.

Cilic won the fourth 6-2. Nadal then retired 2-0 down in the fifth.

It is very likely the Spaniard will still be No.1 whatever the outcome of the finalists and winner of the first Grand Slam of the year.

He was a major doubt for Australia after pulling out of the Brisbane Open but he fought all the way to the quarterfinals.