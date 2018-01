Related News

Former world No.1, Novak Djokovic, has been sent packing from the 2018 Australian Open by 58th-ranked Hyeon Chung in three straight sets of 7-6 7-5 7-6 in three hours 21 minutes.

The South Korean thus qualifies for his first Grand Slam quarterfinals where he will meet another slayer, 97th-ranked American, Tennys Sandgren, who dispatched fifth seeded Dominic Thiem.