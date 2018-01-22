Nigeria faces early exit from Africa Men’s Handball Championships

Related News

The Nigeria national men’s handball team faces a quick exit from the 23rd edition of the African Men’s Handball Championship, holding in Gabon.

After three games, the Nigerian team occupies the bottom position in Group B.

Defeats to Angola, Egypt, and Congo DR in their first three games leave them with a mountain to climb on Monday when they face Morocco at 3pm.

Morocco lost their first two matches – 28-33 to Egypt and 21-32 to Angola but defeated Congo DR 33-28 on Sunday, which means the Nigerian team have to defeat Morocco by a wide margin on Monday at the Le Palais des Sports de Libreville to stand any chance of making the quarters.

Morocco has a deficit of 11 goals while the Nigerian team have a deficit of 25.

It definitely looks like an insurmountable mountain for the Michael Taangahar-led side.

There are two groups of five teams and the top four qualify for the quarterfinals, starting on January 24.

Newly installed head coach, Taangahar, his assistant, Solomon Yola, and Segun Tunji, the goalkeeping coach led the team to Gabon.