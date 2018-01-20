Australian Open: Halep almost ‘dies’ getting over Davis hurdle

Related News

It took almost four hours but finally world No.1, Simona Halep got the better of world No.76, Lauren Davis after which she confessed to being literally ‘dead’ on her feet.

“Was very tough match. So long. I never played a third set so long. So I’m really happy that I could stay and win it. I’m almost dead.”

Halep saved three match points before finally fighting off the American’s challenge in 4-6 6-4 15-13.

The three hours 45 minutes battle equalled the longest ever match at the Australian Open – the 1999 quarter-final clash between Chanda Rubin and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

Halep continued: “I have no idea how much I run, I just know that my muscles are gone. My ankle – I can’t feel it any more. But it was nice to win and to again be in the fourth round of this tournament is great.”

Halep had twisted her left ankle in her first round match against 17-year-old Australian, Destanee Aiava but she continues into the fourth round, seeking her first Grand Slam title.