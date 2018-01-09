CHAN: Rohr to monitor home-based Eagles

Related News

The CAF CHAN tournament kicks off in Morocco on January 13 with Nigeria’s homes-based Super Eagles a part of the 16 teams that will be jostling for the title.

Nigeria’s team will be led by Salisu Yusuf, though Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, will be conspicuously present to assess some players, especially the goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Ezenwa, who is expected to captain the side, told the Nigeria Football Federation website that he will not be the only player being monitored.

“I think any player that does very well will have an opportunity because the Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr, will be in Morocco with us just like he was with us in Ghana where some players who did well were invited for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

“So, I strongly believe anyone who proves himself well will definitely get a look-in, but the most important thing for us right now is to go to Morocco and do the nation proud by winning the trophy.”

Chan is one tournament Nigeria is yet to win – a situation Ezenwa and his teammates are keen to remedy in Morocco.

Grouped alongside Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea and 2014 winners, Libya, Ezenwa said they would prosecute each match on its own merit.

“We are going to take each game as it comes; we have had very good preparation so far and the unity in the team is awesome and with that, I am confident of a better outing than the last time in Rwanda.”