Lagos Beach Soccer tournament begins as Arsenal team arrive

The Arsenal Beach Soccer Team has arrived in Lagos for the annual beach soccer tournament organised by Kinetic Sports.

Now in its seventh edition, the Copa Lagos has gotten a big boost having entered into an official partnership with the Lagos State Government.

This is the first time the Arsenal Beach Soccer team will be coming to Africa and indeed Nigeria.

According to Managing Director of Kinetics Sports, Samson Adamu, getting the ‘Gunners’ to come was one of the innovations achieved through the state government’s involvement.

Mr. Adamu was full of praises to the state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, for supporting the event.

“I’m happy Lagos State is partnering with us because COPA Lagos is about sports and entertainment,” Mr. Adamu said.

“This is the seventh year of the event and we have done something special by forming the Gidi Sharks, a Lagos team of young beach soccer players drawn from all over the state.

“Also for the first time, with the help of Lagos State Government, the Arsenal beach soccer team will be coming to COPA Lagos. This will be their first time in Africa. Lagos State already helped raise the profile of beach soccer as with their assistance, the last Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations was the best ever, in terms of standard and attendance.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde, said Governor Ambode was supporting sports deliberately as part of the state’s drive to use tourism, entertainment and sport to keep the state as the best in the country.

“We are proud that the state is maintaining its excellence in all areas, especially in sports, tourism and entertainment. Lagos is fully committed to Copa Lagos competition as part of activities for the 2017 run-in.

“There are several other programmes to make the people of Lagos happy and Copa Lagos is key in the calendar of the state in December,” he said.

Special Adviser to Governor Ambode on Sports, Deji Tinubu, assured that the Governor will attend the tournament.

“Various activities which range from soccer, music and entertainment have been lined up by the organisers,” Mr. Tinubu stated.

Eight teams will be taking part in this seventh edition. They include Nigeria, Morocco, Lebanon and Spain. Others are Arsenal, Pepsi Academy, Gidi Sharks and the Kebbi team.

The tournament holds from December, 8-10, 2017 at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos Nigeria.