Kaduna State Wins 2017 National Women’s Cricket Championship

Kaduna State Women’s Cricket team emerged champions in the just concluded national women’s cricket championship organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

In a keenly contested T30 match against a strong FCT Women’s team, the Kaduna ladies proved they were a strong batting and fielding side by scoring 135 runs in 30 overs while eliminating FCT’s batting in 24 overs, conceding 104 runs.

Of the 20 teams that participated in the qualifying stage, six teams (Niger, Oyo, Kaduna, Edo, Anambra and FCT) converged in Abuja as regional finalists and compete for finals honours.

“After just 10 years of Women’s Cricket in Nigeria, I am certain that we now have a crop of young women from all over the country who will form the foundation for strong national sides in the distinct categories of the Women’s game,” says Yahaya Ukwenya, president, NCF.

Kaduna State Women’s team, as all the finalists, showed amazing team spirit, keen sportsmanship and respect for their opponents in all matches played over the weekend.

Outstanding players from the Kaduna squad were Mary Desmond (FIELDER OF THE SERIES) and Blessing Nwobodo who was awarded BEST BATSMAN and MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (MVP) of the series.

The National Men’s Championship starts on the November 30 in five regional venues with the finals coming up in Ibadan and Lagos between 5th to 9th December 2017.