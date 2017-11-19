Over 50,000 collect Lagos Marathon forms in two weeks

Related News

The 2018 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon looks set to beat the attendance record of the 2016 and 2017 editions.

A spokesperson for the organisers, Kayoe Thomas, told PREMIUM TIMES that over 50,000 runners have so far signified their intention to compete in the race slated for February 10, 2018, and have collected the race forms.

In 2016, over 50,000 runners participated while 73,000 competed in the 2017 edition. Organisers are anticipating between 100,000 to 120,000 runners for the 2018 edition.

There are many new attractions making thousands throng the Teslim Balogun Stadium Marathon Office and Access Bank branches nationwide to collect forms for this edition.

The marathon route has been certified by athletics and road races governing body IAAF/AIMS.

The route was certified by Norris Williamson, a grade A measurer, who measured the marathon route for the Atlanta, Athens and Beijing Olympic games and several other marathons and road races.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is now an IAAF Bronze Labelled Road Race. Therefore, any athlete who competes in the race and returns a world class time becomes a Bronze Label runner.

Apart from the above, the prize money for Nigerian participants in the race has received a remarkably boost.

While they have the opportunity to win the general prize money with other nationals, there is the exclusive Nigerian winner prize money, which is now increased to N3 million from N1 million.

The race Official Automobile Partner is also giving away two cars, to the first male and female Nigeria runners to cross the finish line, in the 10 kilometre race.

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yusuf Alli, clarifies that Nigeria in the 10-kilometre race refers to ”all residents of Nigeria.”

“A British, Chinese, Egyptian or any other national of the over two hundred countries in the world who lives in Nigeria, works and pays tax in Nigeria is eligible to win the cars like any other Nigerian but foreigners or Nigerians resident abroad who came just for the marathon are not eligible, it’s strictly for Nigerian residents’’, he said.