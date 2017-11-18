Outrage over Oscar Pistorius movie

Related News

A controversial movie about South African paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, has been released.

The film, titled “Oscar Pistorius – The Blade Runner Killer”, stars South African actor Andreas Dammas as Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Reeva.

The families of Pistorius’ slain girlfriend, Reeva, and his own family, are outraged over the film that was produced U.S. cable and satellite TV company.

According to Daily Mail, the Steenkamp family said they were ‘horrified’ by the film’s release which they described as ‘untrue and incorrect’.

They are considering taking legal action.

The Steenkamp statement reads: “They are horrified and upset to read a report that ‘the movie is told from Steenkamp and her mother’s perspective”.

“June Steenkamp was not approached by Lifetime to participate, comment or be part of the making of the film, and did not give the producers any assistance.

“Any impression that is created that this is June’s view, or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect.”

Reeva’s sister, Simone, dismissed the movie as simply “a money making exercise and very wishy-washy.”

Pistorius was found guilty of manslaughter in September 2014 and was sentenced to six years in prison last June for killing Reeva.

His family also slammed the release of the movie and said they would be taking legal actions.

Carl Pistorius, Oscar’s brother, said in a statement: “The film was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar.

“Neither Oscar, the defence or the family were involved in the production of this ‘film’ in anyway.

“The ‘film’ is not true reflection of what happened on the day of this tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter.

“The ‘film’ titled ‘Oscar Pistorius – The Blade Runner Killer’ is a gross distortion of the findings of the court.

“Oscar was subjected to a month long psychological evaluation which was insisted upon by the prosecution; the psychological evaluation of Oscar was undertaken by leading minds in the field.

Oscar was subjected to in depth assessments and on-going tests almost daily for a month long; at no stage was Oscar found to have the mind of a killer.

“The ‘film’ is a gross misrepresentation of the truth. The ‘film’ is rather a representation of what the prosecution tried to portray.

“We will be taking legal action.”

Oscar Pistorius trended on Twitter Saturday evening following the release of the movie.

Some users expressed their displeasure through the use of various memes.

Last week, prosecutors in South Africa fought to increase Pristorius’ prison sentence

“Murder is murder,” said chief prosecutor Andrea Johnson, adding the sentence given to Pistorius by Judge Thokozile Masipa in 2015 was ‘shockingly lenient.”

If the court agrees, Pistorius, 30, could remain in prison until after he is 40.