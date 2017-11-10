Ambode sacks Lagos Sports chief, Deji Tinubu

Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, has sacked the Lagos State Sports Commission boss, Deji Tinubu.

Mr. Tinubu has been at the helm of affairs of sports since the inception of the Ambode administration; but his reign ended abruptly late Thursday.

Mr. Ambode on Thursday made sweeping changes in the administration of sports in the state with new appointments.

Kweku Tandoh, a former Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Council, is to take over as the new head of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

A new Director General of the Commission has also been appointed by the governor. He is Babatunde Bank-Anthony.

Mr. Anthony was the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Sports Endowment Funds.

It is also understood that some other changes have been approved by Mr. Ambode in the board of Lagos State Sports Commission. ‎Details of such have not been made public.