Ambode removes Deji Tinubu as chair Lagos Sports Commission

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode [Photo: Today.ng]
Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode [Photo: Today.ng]

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, has removed Deji Tinubu as chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Mr. Tinubu had doubled as chairman of the sports commission as well as special adviser to Governor Ambode on sports. He will retain his job as special adviser on sports, the government said.

Mr. Tinubu was at the helm of affairs of sports since the inception of the Ambode administration.

But on Thursday, the governor made sweeping changes in the administration of sports in the state with new appointments.

Kweku Tandoh, a former Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Council, is to take over as new chairman  of the Commission.

A new Director General of the Commission was also appointed by the governor. He is Babatunde Bank-Anthony.

Mr. Anthony was the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Sports Endowment Funds. He replaces earstwhile Director General,  Adewumi Ogunsanya, who was redeployed. Mr. Ogunsanya’s new posting is unknown at this time.

It is also understood that some other changes were approved by Mr. Ambode. ‎Details of the postings have not been made public.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, said the new appointees would attend confirmation hearings  by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr. Ayorinde further explained that the changes at the commission were “effected to strengthen sports administration in Lagos State in line with Governor Ambode’s commitment to use sports, like the hospitality, tourism arts and entertainment sectors, to further develop Lagos State, create broader opportunities for our teeming youths and to bring excellence to the state”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.