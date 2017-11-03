Arsenal beach soccer team to feature in COPA Lagos

Related News

COPA Lagos, the annual beach soccer tournament organized by Kinetic Sports has announced the participation of the Arsenal Beach Soccer team at this year’s event.

The 2017 COPA Lagos will hold from December 8 to 10 at Eko Atlantic City.

This is the first time the Arsenal Beach Soccer team will be coming to Africa and specifically, Nigeria.

The current Cup holders of the English National League, after lifting the title in London with a 7-2 win over the erstwhile champions, Silesia BS St Neots, have expressed their excitement in anticipation for this year’s edition of COPA Lagos.

Aside from the regular features in the annual COPA Lagos, the 2017 edition will also have its first-ever Female Celebrity Match and the introduction of a “Lagos-based” beach soccer team, who will play their first match against Arsenal beach soccer team.

The “Lagos-based team” which will be making its debut at COPA Lagos 2017 was selected by Swiss beach soccer veteran and FIFA Instructor, Angelo Schirinzi alongside National Beach Soccer Coach, Adamu Ejo.

The team comprises beach soccer talents from the far-flung parts of Lagos State who came out tops at the recently concluded COPA Lagos Talent Scout 2017. The team will spend another two weeks in an intensive boot camp with Angelo Schirinzi to adequately prepare them for the international teams they will be facing at COPA Lagos 2017.

This year’s COPA Lagos promises to be a more engaging and fun-filled experience for all.

Reiterating its commitment to deliver excellence at this year’s event, Samson Adamu, Managing Director of Kinetic Sports said: “This year’s edition of COPA Lagos is exciting for us as we move towards developing local talent and we are very happy to have Gidi Sharks play their first match against a world champion.

“We are confident about the abilities and potential in the team we have selected during our talent scout around Lagos and we are rest assured this will be the beginning of developing our own local beach soccer league that will put Nigeria on the global tourism map whilst promoting a beach culture and lifestyle in Lagos and Nigeria. We appreciate the commitment of our sponsors and PEPSI for making it possible to implement the talent scout initiative and host the event.”