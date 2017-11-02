Moses out of action till late November — Eagles coach

Related News

Salisu Yusuf, the Super Eagles Coach, says Victor Moses’ recent injury is likely to sideline the Chelsea FC wing forward for about two or three weeks.

Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that Moses’ absence from the team’s matches against Algeria and Argentina would however not affect the Super Eagles.

He said the Nigerian senior men football team would crush both Algeria and Argentina even without Moses.

“Victor Moses will be out of action for two or three weeks due to injury, but we have confidence in the capability of our team to win all their matches while he is away,’’ Yusuf said.

NAN reports that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had last week released a 24-man list of players the team’s technical crew would be needing for the matches against Algeria and Argentina.(NAN)