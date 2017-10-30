Nigeria Wins Swimming Championship

Related News

Nigeria on Sunday swept the medals table to emerge winner of the 2nd Africa Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship at the newly refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria won 26 gold, 35 silver and 26 bronze medals, winning a total of 87 medals.

Ghana came second with 12 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals making a total of 27 medals.

Senegal came third with eight gold, three silver, and six bronze winning a total of 17 medals.

The event took place from October 27 to 29.

Ten countries took part in the 2nd edition of the regional swimming championship.

They are, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin Republic, Niger and Equatorial Guinea.

The maiden edition of the Championship was held in 2012 at Akure, Ondo State.