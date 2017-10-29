Anthony Joshua knocks down Takam to retain IBF title

Related News

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, defeated Carlos Takam with a tenth-round technical knockout at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday night.

The win helped Joshua retain the IBF world heavyweight title though it came at a cost as he injured his nose from a headbutt in the second round.

Takam was displeased as he claims he was coming up and could have won the 10th round when the referee stopped the bout.

“I respect Anthony Joshua, but the referee should not have stopped the fight. I want a rematch,” Takam said while addressing the crowd from the ring.

No doubt, Anthony had the better part of the fight, winning every round. He told the packed Cardiff arena in his in-ring interview:

“I just worry about my opponent. Unfortunately, the ref stopped it. I think people wanted to see Takam unconscious on the floor, am I right?

“He was getting there. I didn’t have control over the ref’s decision. We get the win and now we look forward to 2018.

A delegation from Nigeria which had the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung among others was meant to be in Cardiff to ‘cheer’ Joshua to victory.

Joshua with Saturday’s win has maintained his 100 per cent knockout ratio.