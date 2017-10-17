Tennis: Lowly-rated Nigerian stuns French star at Governor’s Cup

Related News

There was finally something to cheer for tennis fans present at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan on Tuesday.

A relatively lowly rated Nigerian player, Joseph Imeh Ubon, caused a major upset in the second leg (Futures 5) of the ongoing Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship.

Imeh dumped out French Stephan Fransen in one of the first round matches played at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Imeh, who is ranked number 1951 in the world, proved too much for Fransen, ranked 562.

With cheers from fans at the venue, the Nigerian youngster defeated his opponent in a game that ended 0-6,6-3,6-0. Surprisingly, the French player was a finalist in the men’s singles in Futures 4.

Imeh now has a more daunting task ahead of him as he faces tournament number 4 seed, Ilkel Cem of Turkey in the second round on Wednesday.

However, Henry Atseye could not make it like Imeh as he retired in the second set of his game against Ilija Vucic of Serbia with a result 6-2,2-0.

Also, Christopher Bulus was defeated by Thomas Setodji of France 6-4,6-4 all in the men’s singles.

Other men’s singles results saw Lance-Pierre du Toit of South Africa beating Giovanni Samaha of Liberia5-7,6-3,6-0.

Tournament number 1, Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran got the best out of France’s Manuel Guinard in straight set of 6-4,6-0, while Egyptian Sherif Sabry beat Alexis Klegou of Ivory Coast.

Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre was defeated by French Harmony Tan, who is the number 8 in straight sets of 6-4,6-0.

Also Futures 4 winner in the women’s singles, Israeli Deniz khazaniuk beat Adetayo Adetunji 6-1,6-1.

Meanwhile, Conny Perrin of Switzerland scaled the hurdles to the second round after her opponent, Jesmin Jebawy of Germany retired in the second set of their match.

The match ended 6-0,2-0. Number two seed, Ayla Aksu from Turkey beat Tiffany William of Great Britain 6-4,6-4.