Tennis: Nigerian Players crumble in Governor’s Cup Second Leg

It was disappointment galore for all the Nigerian players who played their first matches of the Main Draws of the second leg (Futures 5) in the ongoing 17th Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship on Monday.

The players one after the other fell like a pack of cards and could not survive the superior power of their better experienced foreign counterparts in Monday’s games.

Hugo Largo of Spain beat Christopher Andrew Itodo of Nigeria in straight sets of 6-1 6-1.

Ivorian Joel Meda also defeated Emmanuel Idoko in 6-2 1-6 7-5 game. Chandril Sood of India got the best out of Michael Oluwatosin Osewa in straight set of 6-0,6-2 all in the men’s singles.

It was the same old story in the women’s singles as the local girls suffered the same fate as their men. Angel MaCleod who was coming from an injury to play in the main draws courtesy of the wildcard giving to her was stopped by former champion, Tadeja Majeric, from Slovakia in straight sets of 6-0,6-1.

Canada based Nigerian, Nifemi Akinbiyi was stopped 6-1,6-1 by Mexican Ana Sofia Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun who was sent packing in the first round of the first leg last week was so serious with his game this time around as he moved on to the second round of the second leg after a resounding straight set 6-4,6-4 win over one of the Sabanov’s brothers, Matej.

Turkish Ilkel Cem beat Johan Sebastien Tatlot of France 6-3,6-3. Indian Jayesh Pungliya defeated Tunisian Moez Echargui in 6-7,6-3,5-2 retired match.

More first round games will be decided on Tuesday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.