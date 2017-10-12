Police arrest Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, over wife’s Death

Related News

The Nigeria Police have arrested Nigeria’s wrestling champion, Power Uti, over the death of his wife, Toyin.

Reports said Toyin died in their Ilupeju, Lagos home on Monday morning .

Police spokesperson in Lagos State, Famous Cole, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Uti was being held for questioning over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to a report in The Vanguard, Mr. Uti on Monday morning discovered his wife’s body but instead of taking it to the hospital, he went to a church to seek spiritual help.

The deceased was 38 years old and a mother of four children who are under the ages of nine.

She was said to be unemployed and married to Mr. Uti for 10 years until her death.

Her body has been deposited at the Isolo general hospital, while her four children have been placed under the care of her mother.

“A case was reported; Mr. Uti lost his wife and there was need to carry out some form of investigation… when she died and all of that,” Mr. Cole told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

“Now, in the course of the investigation, the Police discovered that the day she died was not the day the incident was reported to the police.

“So in order to make sure that everything is as said by Mr. Uti, we are now doing further investigation and the case has been transferred to Panti for further investigation.”

The spokesperson said Mr. Uti’s arrest was consistent with police routine in incidents like this.

“It is normal police routine and investigation. If there is need to do autopsy and know if it was natural or not natural death, Mr.Uti has to be present.”